PRADHANPALI: It’s two months since farmer Balaram Bhoi of Pradhanpali village under Rengali block committed suicide. Succour still eludes his widow Sumitra Bhoi.

Balaram committed suicide on August 10 over failure of his three acres of leased land due to water-stress condition.

Though promises were made by political leaders and social organisations to help her, she now maintains her family, comprising sons Niraj and Rajesh, daughter Jayanti besides a nine-month toddler, by binding bidis. All that she received from the administration was just Rs 4,000 after Bhoi’s death. Rengali Tehsildar Pradip Sahu and BDO Sitaram Patel had paid her Rs 2,000 followed by another Rs 2,000 by the Revenue Inspector of Rengali tehsil. State BJP president Suresh Pujari had promised to ensure that her daughter Jayanti will appear for her Matriculation exam and the sons will be put in some government residential school. Sumitra along with Jayanti now roll bidis for Rs 55 a day.

Neither has she received Rs 10,000 that she should have been paid under National Family Benefit Scheme nor the Widow Pension that she was promised.