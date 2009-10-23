INTO its fourth year, the Devdasi annual national dance festival has, so far, been the only event of its kind in Orissa where one watches all the Indian classical dance traditions besides the ritualistic devdasi (temple dancer) dance styles of different parts of the country. The recently concluded three–day festival showcased seven classical styles – Kerala’s Kathakali was missing – and the Mahari dance of Puri that was once being practiced in Jagannath temple. Fourteen young soloists from India and abroad were featured in the festival that was staged at Jayadev Bhawan.

The Devdasi National Award for dance, instituted by the Festival Committee “to honour an acclaimed dancer below 40 years of age who has the devotion of a devdasi towards dance as a career” went to Guwahati-based Sattriya dancer Meernanda Barthakur this year who opened the festival with her peerless performance. A doctor by profession who quit her lucrative career to promote the dance form of her home land, she has been this year’s recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Prativa Puraskar (young talent award) instituted by Sangeet Natak Akademi, the national academy of performing arts, for Sattriya - the youngest Indian classical dance that belongs to Assam.

In contrast to the Assamese lady, Arupa Lahiry who represented Bharatanatyam in the festival was a Bengali who was brought up in Kolkata but decided to leave her home city for Chennai for her love for the South Indian dance tradition. A disciple of the well-known Chitra Visweswaran, Arupa brings in more lyricism into her performance. The festival featured two more Chennai-based dancers who staged the two other South Indian dance styles – Mohiniattam and Kuchipudi. Mohiniattam exponent Gopika Varma’s disciple Vipina Ramachandran, a Malayalee from Kerala state and the youngest participant in the festival, mesmerised with her mature presentation of the pure and expressional numbers. Similarly, Kuchipudi artiste S.Divyasena, senior disciple of veteran choreographer and Guru Kishore Masolikanti in Chennai, put up a pulsating performance. Her dance on the brass plate was captivating.

The North Indian dance form Kathak was represented by Rupa Rani Das Bora from Guwahati. An Assamese, she spent several years in Lucknow, the cradle of Kathak, to learn under Pandit Arjun Mishra. And her dance duly demonstrated the nuances of the Lucknow gharana. Similarly, in Kolkata-based Baishali Basu Sarkar’s performance, the audience appreciated the traditional Manipuri repertoire.

Six gifted Odissi dancers from India and abroad performed in the festival. While Ayona Bhaduri (who graduated from late Protima Bedi’s Nrityagram dance institution near Bengaluru) excelled in pure dance, Lipsa Das, a proud product of Orissa Dance Academy, was captivating in her mesmerising expressional dance number. Similarly, Sanatani Rombola, an Italian who is being trained at Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra’s Srjan dance institution in Bhubaneswar, had her debut with an impressive performance. The three other performers were Revital Caroll from America, Meena Kumari Sahoo from Cuttack and Akshata Kenderan from Mumbai.

Mahari dance, the ritualistic dance of the devdasis of Jagannath temple in Puri that was discontinued and is being revived and promoted now-a-days by Rupashree Mohapatra, was presented by two of her disciples – Somalina Mishra and Swarnaprava Biswasroy.

Governor M.C.Bhandare inaugurated the festival and conferred the Devdasi National Award for dance.

shyamharichakra@gmail.com