BHUBANESWAR: Three Maoist rebels were arrested Friday during a combing operation in Orissa's Rayagada district, police said.

"We have arrested three Maoists from Gudari area of the district. They were arrested early today (Friday)," Rayagada Superintendent of Police Ashish Kumar Singh said.

Police officials said they had kept track of the activities of Anand Praska, Purnachandra Sabhutika, Sadananda Hikabadi, who were allegedly involved in several violent activities including setting a police station ablaze in this area, 300 km from the state capital.