JHARSUGUDA: In a major embarrassment to the Kolkata police, an accused in the theft and smuggling of common marmosets (Brazilian monkeys) from Alipore zoo, escaped from the custody at the Jharsuguda railway station early today.

Raj Saikia, arrested in Chhattisgarh in the wake of an Interpol alert, was on transit remand and was being taken to Kolkata from Durg in Chhattisgarh. Saikia managed to wriggle his wrist out from the handcuff and then vanished into thin air.

Police had rescued seven of the eight common marmosets from a house inDurg on August 28 night.

One of the monkeys had reportedly died while in captivity. It was the Interpol notice and countrywide alert that led to the detection of animal smuggling. The Chhattisgarh police, who were aware of the lookout notice for the stolen Brazilian monkeys, got a tipoff that some people were trying to sell off monkeys in Durg. They raided a house and nabbed the housekeeper, who revealed that one of the monkeys had died while being transported from Kolkata.

Subsequently, a team of Kolkata police went to Chhattisgarh to bring Saikia on remand. A manhunt has been launched to nab him.