BHUBANESWAR: The State is likely to adopt some of the best practices of Andhra Pradesh in the Targeted Rural Infrastructure and Poverty Termination Initiative (TRIPTI), the World Bank- assisted livelihood project.

While TRIPTI project, a part of the Orissa Poverty Reduction Mission, aims at enhancing the socio-economic status of the poor, especially women and disadvantage groups, the focus was more on the BPL families of some select blocks. None of the APL families of the project areas is involved in the poverty reduction programme.

Launching a similar livelihood project - Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) - with World Bank assistance, the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has involved at least one member of each family irrespective of their economic status in the project areas.

And this unique experiment has produced good results.

Chief executive officer of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty T Vijay Kumar today shared the experience of Andhra Pradesh model with senior officers of the State here.

While the targeted beneficiaries are women self-help groups, Kumar emphasised on smaller and homogenous self- help groups (SHGs) consisting of 10 members each. To make the SHGs more inclusive, SERP has not made any discrimination between APL and BPL families in the project areas, he said.

Although the basic objective of the poverty reduction project is economic empowerment of rural women through sustainable micro enterprises by leveraging funds from banking institutions, Kumar said capacity building of the members of the SHGs should be prioritised before credit linkage of the groups.

Andhra Pradesh, Kumar said, has a dedicated administrative staff to monitor the SERP programme. The state project management unit is headed by a CEO while such management units have been formed at district and block levels.

For every 2,000 SHG members, there is one dedicated staff to monitor their activities. Of the several project directors of the Rural Development Department in Andhra Pradesh, there is one project director exclusively for SHGs, he said.

However, Orissa cannot sustain such a huge administrative setup as its project size is Rs 400 crore as against Rs 1,700 crore of Andhra Pradesh, official sources said.

Panchayati Raj Minister Prafulla Samal and secretaries of almost all the departments were present.

The Minister launched a `sanjog helpline’ for TRIPTI project.