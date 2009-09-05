Cong demands CBI probe into mining scam

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the multi-crore mining scam got further boost with the Congress lending official support to the saffron party.

Welcoming the BJP demand to hand over the mining scam to the central investigation agency, Congress spokesman Ashok Samal said his party had made a similar demand in the budget session of the Assembly as many powerful people are involved in the scam.

Samal said Pradesh Congress Committee president KP Singhdeo had apprised Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union Mines Minister BK Handique of the matter. Basing on the information and documents provided by Singhdeo on the scam, Handique announced that a team of officers of the Indian Bureau of Mines will probe the matter.

The BJP, being a ruling partner of the BJD in the last two terms, had compromised its position and is equally responsible for the loot of rich minerals, he said.

However, the Congress will support the BJP if the latter demanded a CBI probe into the scam in Parliament, he said.

The entire credit of exposing the BJD Government in the mining scam goes to the BJP as the issue rocked the budget session of the Assembly and the business of the House was stalled for three days. Although the Congress extended full support to the BJP on the issue, the initial enthusiasm shown by the party leaders waned.