Home States Odisha

Cong demands CBI probe into mining scam

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the multi-crore mining scam got further boost with the Congress lending official support to the saffron party. Welcoming the BJP demand

Published: 05th September 2009 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

singhdeourbandevelopmentmin

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the multi-crore mining scam got further boost with the Congress lending official support to the saffron party.

Welcoming the BJP demand to hand over the mining scam to the central investigation agency, Congress spokesman Ashok Samal said his party had made a similar demand in the budget session of the Assembly as many powerful people are involved in the scam.

Samal said Pradesh Congress Committee president KP Singhdeo had apprised Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union Mines Minister BK Handique of the matter. Basing on the information and documents provided by Singhdeo on the scam, Handique announced that a team of officers of the Indian Bureau of Mines will probe the matter.

The BJP, being a ruling partner of the BJD in the last two terms, had compromised its position and is equally responsible for the loot of rich minerals, he said.

However, the Congress will support the BJP if the latter demanded a CBI probe into the scam in Parliament, he said.

The entire credit of exposing the BJD Government in the mining scam goes to the BJP as the issue rocked the budget session of the Assembly and the business of the House was stalled for three days. Although the Congress extended full support to the BJP on the issue, the initial enthusiasm shown by the party leaders waned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp