High moisture content in cargo sinks Black Rose?

PARADIP: Search for chief engineer of the Mongolian cargo vessel Black Rose that sank 6 km off the Paradip Port yesterday, continued today even as Paradip Port Trust (PPT) set up a committee to probe the incident.

A team from Director-General of Shipping is also on its way to inquire into it.

Coast Guard vessels searched throughout the day to locate the body of Oleksandr Lyushckenko, the chief engineer and a Ukrainian national, who is feared dead.

The vessel was loaded with 23,847 metric tonne (MT) of iron and was sailing out to Haldia when the mishap occurred. All 26 crew members, except Oleksandr, were rescued by PPT and Coast Guard. Seventeen of the crew are Bangladeshis, three Russians and seven from Ukraine.

While exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, sources said the vessel was loaded with iron ore reportedly having high moisture content which could be the reason why the vessel tilted and subsequently sank. The iron ore had apparently developed moisture at the port. Besides, the quality of the cargo was not reportedly checked before loading, sources alleged.

About 187-metre long and 28.4-metre wide Black Rose, continued to be in a tilted position and sinking today. The depth of sea is about 14 metre there.

PPT Deputy Chairman Biplab Kumar said the management had been informed to salvage the vessel which, however, appears a remote possibility. While Black Rose has a Mongolian flag, its management company is at Singapore.

The incident, however, has not affected traffic movement along the channel of the port. Kumar said the mishap zone has been marked and incoming vessels have been asked to avoid it although the same did not come directly in the approach line.

Environment organisations, meanwhile, have expressed concern over pollution due to the vessel debris and spilling of fuel into the sea. Around 900 MT of fuel of the vessel has been washed away.

Kumar, however, allayed fear saying a watch has been kept and there has been no oil spill yet. “We have in place a system to collect the spill through use of chemicals and we will do it whenever there is a sign of spillage,’’ he said.

However, pollution caused by washing away of the ore and debris remains a challenge.

Meanwhile, PPT deputy conservator Gauri Kumar Biswal said that the traffic manager of the port has been asked to submit a preliminary report on the cause of the mishap.