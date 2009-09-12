Man wronged by Jharsuguda cops

JHARSUGUDA: Over-Enthusiasm to execute a warrant made the Jharsuguda police ‘wrong’ a youth. Even as the Rourkela police are in the eye of the storm over the arrest of 30 suspected Maoists, claimed as innocents by the villagers, in yet another case, a man has been remanded in judicial custody against a non-bailable warrant pending against his younger brother.

And no amount of explanation could convince the police that he was the not the person whom the police arrested and forwarded to the court.

Reports said police arrested one Sanjay Kalet (27) alias Gedu, a resident of Mangalbazar here, and forwarded him to court on Wednesday acting on a non-bailable warrant pending against his younger brother Dasrath Kalet (22). Dasrath was arrested on charges of theft. Although Dasrath was granted bail, he jumped the bail forcing the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against him.

But police in a bid to execute the warrant wrongly forwarded Sanjay to court who has since been languishing behind bars. While the police made an attempt to get him out of jail after they realised their mistake, Jharsuguda SP Kavita Jalan said she would investigate the matter and take necessary action.