BHUBANESWAR: As the culprits behind the May 10 rape of a Dalit girl at Paikmal in Bargarh district are yet to be apprehended even after four months, the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken up the issue with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and National Commission for Women (NCW).

The issue had sparked off a furore in the State as it was alleged that the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha is trying to protect the culprits.

The block chairman of Paikmal has since been expelled from the Biju Janata Dal.

A delegation of the BJP comprising its Legislature Party leader KV Singhdeo, national secretary Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajya Sabha member Rudranarayan Pani and Bhrigu Buxipatra met NCW chairperson Girija Vyas and NCSC chairman Buta Singh in Delhi and submitted memoranda demanding strong action against the culprits.

Vyas and Buta Singh assured the delegation that they would issue notices to the State Government in this regard soon.

A memorandum was also submitted in the office of the working chairman of the NHRC Justice GC Gupta.