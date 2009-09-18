NRLM to be launched this year

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Swarnajayanti Gram Sworajgar Yojana (SGSY), the massive self-employment programme of the Government, will now be implemented in a mission mode under a restructured scheme called National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

The NRLM to be launched from the current financial year is aimed at mobilising all the rural BPL households under self-help groups (SHGs) and enhance their capacity for gainful self-employment on a sustainable basis by 2016-17.

The need for restructuring SGSY was felt after 10 years of its implementation as it failed to address the core issue of bringing the assisted poor families above the poverty line by providing them income generating assets through a mix of bank credit and Government subsidy.

The mid-term appraisal of the Centrally-sponsored self-employment programme showed that inadequate infrastructure and insufficient capacity building mechanism as major constraints.

In the absence of a dedicated structure, the scheme was executed through the district rural development agencies (DRDAs) of the Panchayati Raj Department. While the DRDAs are overburdened with several other poverty reduction programmes, inadequate manpower and lack of professionals to implement the complex and process oriented schemes failed to achieve the desired result, admitted the draft paper on NRLM circulated by the Ministry.

Lack of convergence among administrative departments during execution of self-employment programmes and absence of a grievance redressal mechanism were the other weaknesses of the SGSY.

The NRLM will have a dedicated structure from block to the State level. The State-level mission will be headed by the Chief Minister and an executive committee headed by the Chief Secretary will function under it.

A project management unit (PMU) will be constituted at the State level and the PMU will be headed by a chief executive officer who will be in the rank of Commissioner-cum-Secretary.

The district-level committee will be headed by an officer of the rank of DRDA project director and a team of functional specialists in the field of social mobilisation, capacity building, micro finance, micro enterprise, marketing, information, education and communication will assist him. However, the district unit will function independently of the DRDA.

There will be a block-level unit which will function under a block coordinator. The major function of the block unit will be to bring BPL families under SHG fold and build the capacities of the members.

However, the existing funding pattern of SGSY will continue for NRLM. The Central assistance will be 75 per cent while the State share will be 25 per cent.

