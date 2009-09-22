SAMBALPUR: Not much has changed for the people of Kaliapada, situated opposite Shyam DRI Private Limited. Located in Pondloi village along the State Highway 10 in Rengali block, the company is on an expansion mode but will it deliver what the 40-odd tribal families inhabiting the village have been looking for? No, at least this is what the villagers strongly feel.

They feel cursed and their fate sealed with no end to their sufferings as class and caste hierarchy push them into the darkness of life. Ironically, Kaliapada is the worst-hit among the project-affected villages which includes Pondloi, Babuchakli, Nisanbhanga, Charpada, Terchapada, Chatnapada and Gurupali.

Their woes are innumerable with none to show any concern. Emissions from the plant turn the cultivated crops black rendering it unfit for sale and consumption while pollution has led to diseases. With unemployment still a major problem for many, the villagers are also deprived of road, drinking water, electrification and minimum wage for those working under contractors in Shyam DRI.

Their resentment was visible when a group of women, with children in tow, called on the regional officer of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) here, Shitikantha Sahu, demanding road, electrification, drinking water, minimum wages and employment opportunities.

The once rippling waters of Matuali joar (flowing stream) in Kaliapada is now covered with a layer of black smoke particles. But Sahu expressed helplessness as the issues need to be raised in the Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC).

Maintaining that they cannot raise their voice in the presence of higher caste villagers and the landlord, Jayanti Oram said although they attend RPDAC meeting they fear to speak up.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Rajshree Oram who confided that since they eke out a living working for the higher caste villagers from neighbouring villages they are forced to suffer silently.

To make things worse, whatever little periphery development work is being undertaken, is being executed in the other project-affected villages which are much less affected compared to Kaliapada.

Meanwhile, Sahu has taken up the issues with Shyam DRI management and work on the village pond -- which had turned black due to emission -- is being cleaned and embankment being strengthened.

The company has also been requested to construct an overhead tank for supply of drinking water and redress the grievances of the villagers. Efforts will also be made to develop Kaliapada as a ‘model project-affected village’, he added.