BHUBANESWAR: Members of All Orissa University Employees’ Federation met Higher Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra here recently and discussed with him their problems and demands.

They lamented that universities are treated like aided government schools which is a bad trend. They demanded payscale, promotional avenues and DA on par with State Government employees. The Minister promised to look into the demand to rectify anomaly in University Appointment and Promotion Rules, 1991, through amendment and implement the Secretariat Promotion Rules through an interim order till it is amended. They also demanded regularisation of contract employees. Mishra promised to consider the demands to fill up Class II employee posts through promotion, stop deputation of staff and create assistant section officer posts on the lines of Secretariat.

Federation president Dillip Panda, working president Chintamani Mishra, general secretary Amulya Kumar Dash and organising secretary Kailash Chandra Acharya were part of the delegation.