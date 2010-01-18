PARADIP: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing oil from the pipelines of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Sources said the Indian Oil Corporation had laid pipelines from its terminal to Paradip Port for transportation of oil and diesel from the Port. These pipelines pass through the Kaudia river. The miscreants on Tuesday cut the pipelines at some points near the Kaudia river to steal oil but failed to seal the damaged points. As a result, a large amount of oil drained into the river resulting in pollution. After locals complained, IOC manager Debiprasad Satpathy lodged an FIR in Paradip police station following which, police arrested Congress Jena, Nirmalya Behera, Gageswar Beura and Kanduri Biswal. IIC of Paradip police station Anil Mishra said those arrested had admitted to have stolen more than 5,000 litres of diesel by damaging IOC pipelines. Police seized 24 empty and one oil filled barrel from them.