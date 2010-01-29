ONE MUST have heard and read about tribal haats, where the hill tribes descend on the plains with their produce, which they barter for essential commodities and move back to their dwellings uphill. But rarely does one find the tribals come to urban markets. These visits, when they do, are facilitated by exhibitions organised to promote their tradition and culture and one such event is the fortnight-long annual Adivasi Mela.

The Mela got underway at the sprawling Adivasi Exhibition Ground here coinciding with the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday. Considered one of the most exciting annual fairs in the Capital, it is organised by the SC & ST Development Department to highlight tribal culture of the state that has as many as 62 tribes sharing nearly one-fourth of the state’s population.

With 135 stalls, the Ground this year has been divided into six segments showcasing different facets of tribal life and development.

While one segment replicates the tribal villages, another gives glimpses of tribal haat (weekly market) and the third showcases tribal food.

The rest two have been earmarked for tribal art and crafts and their dance and music. The special highlight of the Mela is the dance and various other programmes that are being held every evening.

A major attraction of the fair is the models of tribal villages and huts that give the curious urban viewers an idea about the tribal lifestyle. Inhabitants of primitive tribes like Gadabahut, Paraja, Saunthi, Kolha, Lanji saura, Oraon, Paudi Bhuyan have set up huts which are complete with clay models of day-to-day lifestyle techniques.

For instance, there are Juanga, Bhuiyan, Saura, Dharua and Bonda tribes who practise shifting cultivation or Podu Chasa, also known as slash and burn. Tiny models have been put in the huts showcasing how trees on mountain slopes are slashed down and set afire before beginning of the cultivation.

Then there are Koya huts which show cattle-breeding and livestock grazing as livelihood options. There are simple artisans too like the Mohali and Loharas, who are shown practicing crafts of basket weaving and tool making.

The huts also highlight the string of festivals and rituals observed by tribals including animal sacrifice. The influence of ‘Ojha’, who occupies a position of honour in households, has been depicted in Bonda and Didayi huts of Malkangiri. On display in a Santhal hut of Mayurbhanj is the rising mananimal conflict.

Apart from this, marketing units selling Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) like medicinal herbs, honey, ‘jhuna’, pulses like ‘kandula’, jawar, bajra besides ‘badi’ have been set up by Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and micro-projects for the urban populace.

All the 21 ITDAs of the State, scores of SHGs and NGOs engaged in tribal welfare activities in different regions of Orissa are participating in the Mela that draws huge crowd every year.

In view of the popularity of the event gained over the past years, the period of the Mela has been extended from one week to 15 days this year. Inaugurated by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Minister Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, it will continue till February 9.

