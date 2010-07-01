BHUBANESWAR: Tuesday’s brutal Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, not very far from Orissa border, has left the State wounded. Eight of the slain personnel were from Orissa.

The Oriya jawans were part of the contingent of 63 CRPF personnel that came under heavy attack from the Maoists just a day before the two-day bandh call given by the radicals across five States. One of them was in the rank of a sub-inspector, another was a havildar, while rest were constables with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Their family members had to wait anxiously soon after news of the bloody attack was flashed on TV channels. The eight jawans were identified as Bidyadhar Barik(Kendrapara), Ranjan Kumar Sahoo (Sambalpur), Praveen Nayak (Mayurbhanj), Tushar Baral (Dhenkanal), Pankaj Lochan Mohanty (Keonjhar), Sudam Das (Puri), Govind Pradhan (Boudh) and R C Hembrum (Balasore). While Bidyadhar was an SI with the paramilitary force, Ranjan was a havildar. The State Government has announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and a family pension of Rs 1,275. The mortal remains of the deceased were flown into the city by a special flight. Even as the attack left security forces shocked given the large-scale casualties __ the last such massacre at Dantewada had claimed 72 lives __ the Orissa Police stepped up security anticipating violence during the 48-hour bandh call given by the Maoists on the issues of oil price hike and Bhopal gas tragedy. Since the bandh call was issued by Maoist leader Kishenji, security forces expect its impact mostly in the northern parts of the State, where an alert has been sounded. The State-owned Orissa State Road Transport Corporation has been asked to limit its bus operation. Director-General of Police Manmohan Praharaj said the ground forces have been directed to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP). On Tuesday evening, a CRPF team in Rayagada’s Chandrapur had engaged the ultras in a gun-battle while running down a training camp. On Wednesday, on the first day of the bandh, no major incident was reported. ``Although we have no direct connection with the Chhattisgarh incident, we are taking all kinds of precautionary measures,’’ IG (Operations) Sanjib Marik said.

