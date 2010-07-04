BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Government has given affidavit to the Orissa High Court to ensure that the proposed July 5 bandh will be peaceful, preparations are on full swing by the ruling BJD to see that the bandh is total.

Most of the Ministers and ruling party MLAs are camping in their constituencies and chalking out plans how to make the bandh a success without any breach of peace or damage to public property.

Some Ministers on condition of anonymity said that necessary instructions have been issued to rank and file in the party to see that the assurance given to the High Court by the party is not violated.

Government offices will remain open and ministers have been instructed to stay away from the bandh related activities. While most of the educational institutions will remain closed, several institutions have deferred examinations scheduled for the day.

The Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJD led by district president Babu Singh took out a mashal rally in the city protesting the deregulation of petroleum prices and failure of the UPA Government to check price rise.

BJD activists took out the rally from Master Canteen Square to Rajmahal square where six other political parties including the Left joined the rally. Singh appealed to the party workers and supporters to observe the bandh in a peaceful manner.