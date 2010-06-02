BERHAMPUR: Protesting Monday’s attack on mediamen on the MKCG Medical College and Hospital premises, the members of the Berhampur Press Club, at a meeting here today, described the attack on scribes and inaction of the police as a wellplanned move to gag the media.

The scribes of the Silk City also decided to take out a silent procession tomorrow and submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister protesting the third such attack on mediamen by the medicos.

The scribes were attacked when they went to the medical college to cover the death of one Anirudha Rath (43), who allegedly died due to doctor’s negligence.

Rath of Jemadeipursasan village under Kabisuryanagar police limits was admitted to the medical for treatment of abdomen pain on Sunday night. He was operated on Monday morning but died a few hours later.

Alleging that he died due to overdose of anaesthesia, irate kin of Rath picked a scuffle with doctors. Receiving information, police and media reached the spot but by then more medical students, particularly PG doctors, had also gathered and allegedly bashed up the relatives mercilessly.

The scribes shooting the scene were abused and thrashed by the medicos.

When protested, the medicos snatched their cameras, cash and mobiles in the presence of police.

While four relatives of the deceased, injured in the attack, were admitted to the hospital, humiliated mediamen left the place and lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police.

They urged Berhampur SP Saffin Ahmed K to hear their grievance at the police station but the SP asked the scribes to meet him at his office. Over 50 of them besides some lawyers and leaders of other organisations returned dejected after waiting at the police station for over five hours.

Annoyed, they decided to boycott all functions of police and MKCG till the attackers were arrested and their items returned to them. They also demanded the SP’s transfer. Police arrested four injured relatives of Rath on charges of attacking the doctors. They were produced before SDJM last night and released on bail.

Meanwhile scribes across Orissa besides the Ganjam Bar Association and other organisations rallied behind the aggrieved journalists.

The Government, meanwhile, has directed the Additional Secretary of Health and DMET to inquire into Rath’s death.