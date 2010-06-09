BHUBANESWAR: Industries and Steel and Mines Minister Raghunath Mohanty today emphasised on successful implementation of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). Addressing a meeting of general managers of the District Industries Centres (DICs) here, the Minister said that the focus of the DICs should be on rural entrepreneurs and they should be encouraged to take advantage of the Orissa Industrial Policy, 2007 and the 2009 policy for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

The DIC general managers could play a vital role in the implementation of the programmes and they should ensure that beneficiaries of the programme get timely support and incentives under the MSME and industrial policies.

The Minister further advised the DIC GMs to encourage people to set up mini rice mills in Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Although rice is the major kharif crop in these districts, there is hardly any milling capacity there. The Government is providing a subsidy of Rs 8 lakh for a mini rice mill worth Rs 25 lakh.

Under the single window system, the DICs have been empowered to sanction projects worth Rs 50 crore. The DICs should spur rapid industrial growth at district level by extending all possible assistance to the entrepreneurs, the Minister said.

He further emphasised on identification of sick units and their revival.

Care should be taken for proper maintenance of the industrial estates set up by the Government and the DICs should ensure that the land provided for industrial purpose by the Infrastructure Development Corporation of Orissa (IDCO) are properly utilised.

The cluster industrial approach adopted by the Government should be translated into action. Balasore is going to have a cluster of plastic industries while Rourkela and Bonai in Sundergarh district will have a sponge iron unit clusters. A granite industry cluster is being developed at Berhampur while Bargarh will have a rice mill cluster.

While the State has made rapid strides on the industrialisation front, Minister of State for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Sarada Prasad Nayak sought the cooperation of the DICs for taking the industrial development to every nook and corner of the State.

Industries Secretary Sourav Garg and Director of Industries Hemanta Sharma spoke.