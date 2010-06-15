Rourkela: Amid fear of spreading of gastroenteritis at four interior villages of Hemgir block in Sundargarh district, the health administration has swung into action to bring the situation in control.

On consumption of polluted water from open tubewells, around 70 villagers fell sick and got infected with diarrhoea from June 11. Medical teams rushed to the affected villages and took control of the situation. As of now, only five persons are under treatment.

Sources said the affected villages included Grisima, Mendra, Jharpalam and Bijahandi, about 160 kms. from Rourkela and located along Chhattisgarh border. Sundargarh Chief District Medical Officer Dr. Bikrant Kindo today visited the effected villages and took stock of the situation. He said the situation is under control and the villagers have been sensitised on precautionary measures and the open wells disinfected.

He clarified that the death of an elderly woman Dasmati Gour appeared to be of other reasons as none of her family suffered from diarrhoea.

It is learnt, water drawn from tubewells at the affected villages was not worthy of consumption and the situation aggravated after tanker water supply was temporarily stopped.