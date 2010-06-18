Every time the season changes, the first thing that alters is the fabric in the wardrobe. And with monsoon knocking at the door, it’s the cool linen, easy-to-dry georgettes and chic chiffons that are making their way in than the cool cottons and rugged denims. But designers suggest even cotton can make the rainy season more comfortable with the right choice of dressing.

It is time choose the right fabric than the right style. Monsoon is the time for fabrics that can easily dry and do not crush easily. Though pure cottons and synthetics tend to stick to the body and crease of the cloth does not fall well, city-based designers advice cotton along with chiffons and georgettes as the best fabrics for this season. Besides, Lycra is the super fabric for rains. Easy to dry, it doesn’t get drenched fast and fits the body perfectly. Denims are a big no for monsoon as it is a heavy fabric and gets drenched fast.

Talking colours, every time it rains in the city people start dressing shabbily or compromise on what the rain allows them to wear, while the fact is, monsoon is a time to wear bright which would cheer up the mood and the wardrobe too. The weather being dull and drab, it becomes even more important to add some colour to what one wears. Brighter hues definitely look good and another reason for supporting vivid shades is pastels get dirty and soiled very quickly during rains. So go bright and flashy this monsoon. Try bright hues like electric blues, candy pink, vermillion, fresh green to complete the perfect look.

Well, that’s for the fabric and colour but for people who live in style, weather is hardly a deterrent. Says Akhila Mishra, an IIFT designer, “Fashion is about dressing in style. Though monsoons see a change of fabric, jersey and cotton make for a good choice. During monsoon the climate is very humid and therefore demands a cool fabric like cotton. Due to its absorption qualities it helps keep the pores open and lets the skin breathe.”

Ask her doesn’t cotton crush easily and she says, “It does crush, but it’s the softest and most comfortable fabric to live in. And for me fashion is first about comfort than style.” On trend she says, “I am doing a lot of short shirts, kurtis with salwars for this season.”

So, all you people who are looking for fabric change go ahead and take your pick.

