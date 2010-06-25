EVERY festival in the country does not just come with certain specific rituals but also with special cuisines. Jamai Sasthi, the day when Bengali families fete their sons-in-law, is one of them.

There are some dishes that the festival cannot ignore. The Chingri Maachher Malai curry tops the list of must-have dishes. This is a regional delicacy — consisting of a huge prawn that’s been cooked in a creamy sauce of coconut milk and spices. The mutton curry has to be there too — but the dish is nicely enriched on this day to suit the palate of the much loved son-in-law.

As a part of the ceremony that goes with the festival, the son-in-law sits on the floor and a large ‘thali’ is placed in front of him. A mound of rice is placed in the middle of the ‘thali’ and bowls are placed around the plate, each containing a dish that is a veritable part of the day’s special menu.

Keeping this tradition in mind, a Bengali food festival was hosted at Panorama of Hotel Swosti Premium from June 18 to June 20. To make the ambience look more authentic, girls in typical Bengali lal parer shada shari greeted guests as they entered the restaurant.

Besides the Chingri Maachher Malai curry, the menu of the buffet included 40 exotic dishes such as Hilsa Jhol, Bhekti steamed in a banana leaf, fried Topshe and Hilsa Kalia. As the main attraction of the Jamai Sasthi cuisine is Hilsa fish, it was specially flown in from Kolkata. Other non-vegetarian delicacies were Kosha Mansho, Rui Maccher Kalia, Dak Bangla Chicken and Hasher Deemer Tarkari.

Vegetarian delicacies like Dhokar Dalna, Aloo Jhinge Posto, Sukhto, Mocha, Cholar dal, Loochi, Radha Ballavi, Began Bhaja, Aloo Bhaja found their place on the high table. Main attraction was the Shukto of drumsticks, potatoes, brinjal, and bitter gourd cooked with a dash of mustard seeds-ajwain-ginger paste, tempered with milk, bay leaves, and fried stuffed Puri to a delicate unity. These dishes were accompanied by a special range of finger-licking chutneys like Peper Plastic Chutney, Tomato Khajur Chutney etc.

“What made the food all the more special was the special ground masala pastes that were used in the preparation,” said Chef Debashis Roy.

Like none of the Bengali meals could end without a wide spectrum of sweets, this food festival also lined up all that a Bengali yearns for — from delicious Imarti to Kheer cooked with rice and laced with dry fruits. An array of other sweet items like Rajbhog, Sandesh, Sitabhog, Kacha Golla, Mishti Doi, Rosogolla, Indrani and Lal Mohan were also offered.

