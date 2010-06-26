Home States Odisha

Rains to continue due to low pressure

BHUBANESWAR: The catchment areas of major rivers of Orissa received heavy rainfall as the low pressure moved over to the coastal parts of north Orissa.

With parts of the system lying over the land adjoining Balasore and Digha, there was little likelihood of the low pressure getting marked. The low pressure activated the monsoon current causing rain over large parts of the State. Khandapara got 14 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Krushnaprasad recorded 11 cm. Almost all catchments, barring upper Mahanadi, received substantial rainfall.

The weather office said the rains would continue in spells over next few days but it was unlikely monsoon current would remain strong over the weekend. &quot;The south westerly wind from over Arabian Sea is not strong enough and neither is the breeze from Bay of Bengal. The pattern is not going to help strengthen the monsoon current,&quot; Director, IMD, Orissa SC Sahu said.

