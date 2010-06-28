SAMBALPUR: Closure of Orient Paper Mills (OPM) at Brajrajnagar proved bane for some and boon for others. The shutdown of OPM way back in 1999 left many people jobless, but it continues to benefit farmers with the Paper Mill Sludge (PMS) left behind by the mill helping farmers strike right pH balance. The use of PMS has helped the farmers which is also reflecting on the productivity. Even scientific tests had revealed that the acidic nature of the soil was acting as an impediment in yield and PMS has the capacity to neutralise the acidity. According to reports, chairman of Western Orissa development Council (WOdC), dr. Niranjan Panda, himself an agriculture scientist, took the initiative to provide PMS to farmers. Accordingly this kharif, Sambalpur district has been provided with 585 metric tonne (MT) of PMS, Bargarh has got 920 MT, Sonepur 420 MT and deogarh 365 MT. Joint Quality Control Inspector in office of deputy director, Agriculture, Umashankar Mishra revealed that one MT PMS neutralises the acidic nature of five acres of land.

The efficacy of PMS to neutralise the acidic content of the soil was first tested by Orissa University of Agriculture Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar, in 2007 at an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakhs, provided by WOdC, in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, deogarh, Boudh, Sundargarh and Angul districts. Later the results were found to be encouraging in cultivation of groundnut. Not only vigorous growth of plants was reported even there was 100 per cent filled grain and size of the nuts were also big. Later the use of the sludge was extended to five more districts namely Balangir, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Nuapada and Keonjhar. After PMS, pilot testing of fly-ash application released daily from industries as waste is also on the cards this kharif. While use of PMS to increase productivity and as a soil ameliorant has been established, this kharif, fly-ash will be put to test on 1000 hectares covering paddy, pulses, oilseeds and vegetables crops. Aluminium major HINdALCO has agreed to provide financial and technical expertise and Krishi Vikash Kendra (KVK), Chiplima, has been entrusted with the task to study its impact on various crops.

