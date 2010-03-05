BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet sub-committee on GA land allotment policy for the city today recommended enactment of law on the lines of the one in Andhra Pradesh to prevent unauthorised occupation of its land.

A meeting of the cabinet sub-committee presided by Revenue and Disaster management Minister SN Patro discussed the Prevention of the Government Land Grabbing Act of Andhra Pradesh and felt the need for such a law in the State.

The General Administration Department had already allotted 18,700 acres out of 20,000 acres of its land in the city for housing, institutional, commercial and industrial purposes. Of the remaining 1,300 acres, about 900 acres are under encroachment mostly by slums. While there are 377 recognised slums, more are sprouting.

Bio-metric survey of the recognised slums will be conducted during the census commencing from April 7 and eligible slum dwellers will be considered for permanent settlement, the Revenue Minister said.

The sub-committee recommended to the Cabinet to plan for permanent settlement of the dwellers of the recognised slums by constructing multi-storey apartments in onethird area of each slum. After settlement, nobody will have the right to sell house.

Lands to be recovered after settlement of the slum dwellers should be utilised for housing for economically weaker sections (EWS) and low income groups. It recommended for construction of high rise buildings so that the houses would be affordable for the EWS and LIG categories of people.

The Cabinet sub-panel recommended the Government for recovery of the land where slums have come up but not recognised by the municipal corporation.

The General Administration Department has protected 177 acres of land by constructing boundary wall or wire fencing.

The sub-committee further recommended for a dedicate police force of at least one platoon for eviction of unauthorised occupants from Government land. The police force to be headed by a senior police officer will be at the disposal of GA department.

The sub-committee further recommended the Government to study the land allotment policy adopted by respective state governments in major metros of the country and formulate a policy for the State.

Since the GA land is shrinking, the Government was requested by the sub-committee to consider extending the department jurisdiction beyond the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area for better administration of land.

Instruction should be issued to Khurda collector to inform the status of Government land in the district and necessary funds be placed for construction of boundary wall to protect vacant Government land, the sub-committee further suggested.

Industries Minister Raghunath Mohanty, Rural Development and Law Minister Bikram Arukh and Urban Development Minister Badrinarayan Patra are member of the Cabinet sub-committee.