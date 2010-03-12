BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for School and Mass Education Pratap Jena today virtually admitted his failure in addressing the ‘distance problem’ faced by students appearing the High School Certificate (HSC) examinations.

The Minister, however, informed the Assembly that the HSC examinations will be conducted as per the schedule.

Following complaints from students and their guardians about the long distance of the examination centres and discrepancy in selection, the Minister, while assuring to address the problem, told mediapersons on March 2 that if necessary, the Government would reschedule the HSC examination.

Making a statement on the issue, he said that the complaints of the students on selection of examination centres were sent to respective district collectors with instruction to make suitable arrangements.

Although the district collectors recommended the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) for rearrangement of examination centres, the latter accepted a few changes saying rearrangement of all centres is not possible due to paucity of time.

The Minister said admit cards of all the regular and ex-regular students have been sent to their respective schools. If any of them has not received admit card, they are advised to show their enrolment cards issued two months back. If any student has not received either enrolment or admit card, he/she should take it in writing from the headmaster concerned and it will be considered as a valid document for appearing the examination, he added.

Speaker Pradip Amat directed the Minister yesterday to give a statement on the matter as several members expressed concern over the selection of examination centres and delay in the issue of admit card.