BALASORE: A 40-year-old man allegedly raped a three-year-old Dalit girl in Balasore district today. While the victim has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition, police have apprehended the accused. Police said the accused Laxmikanta Singh of Mitrapur here, a neighbour of the victim, lured the girl on the pretext of providing her ‘pakoda’ and took her to a nearby jungle where he committed the crime. Her parents were out for work when Singh arrived at the victim’s house. After committing rape, Singh left the girl in a critical condition and fled from the spot. She was later rescued by the locals and admitted to hospital. After raiding different parts in and around Mitrapur, police arrested Singh who during interrogation, admitted to have committed the crime. He will be produced in court after

medical examination tomorrow. The bizarre incident has sent shock waves in the locality with the victim’s family members and locals demanding stringent action against the accused.