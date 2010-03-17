BHUBANESWAR: Finance Minister Prafulla Ghadei today exuded confidence of achieving surplus revenue by the end of current fiscal if the State sustains the current growth momentum.

Claiming that the economic growth (12.98 per cent as per advance estimate) of the State is above the national average of 10.8 per cent, the Minister said revenue deficit of Rs 1,205 crore in the voteon- account will be reversed if things go as per the plan and weather God favourable.

Admitting that the pace of growth of the State has come down from 25.25 per cent in 2007-08 to 12.98 per cent in the last fiscal, the Minister said various factors are responsible with global recession being the major one.

‘’I am hopeful that the State will be revenue surplus in the current financial year and the trend will continue in the next fiscal,’’ he said.

Although the Thirteenth Finance Commission’s award is more than that of the Twelfth Finance Commission, Ghadei said low income group states have got less than the high income group states.

While the 13th Finance Commission has reduced the State’s share from the divisible pool from 5.16 per cent to 4.78 per cent, states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have got more than 5 per cent from total allocation.

Had the 13th Finance Commission retained the percentage of devolution made by its predecessor, the State could have got about Rs 90,000 crore against Rs 69,000 crore.

Although Orissa is a natural calamity- prone state, the 13th Finance Commission recommended a meagre Rs 2,175 crore against the State’s demand of Rs 7,431 crore. Besides, the conditions imposed by the Finance Commission are not acceptable to many states, he added.

Justifying the vote-on-account instead of a regular budget, he said the Government has not done any constitutional impropriety. Many states including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya and Kerala have gone for vote-onaccount.

In true sense of norms, the vote-on-account is a full budget, he said.

Initiating the debate on money bill, Opposition Chief Whip Prasad Harichandan said the vote-on-account is not a balanced one as claimed by the Finance Minister as there is a revenue deficit of Rs 1,205 crore.

He dismissed the claim of the Finance Minister that the State is on the path of economic growth when the latter is admitting a negative growth from 25.25 per cent to 12.98 per cent.

Alleging that the performance of the Government on the plan expenditure front was very poor, Harichandan said the same was pointed out by the financial advisor of the Planning Commission during his visit to the State during October last year. Even the Government expenditure on the flagship programmes of the Centre and the State is very negligible, he added.

However, the vote-on-account was passed by voice vote.