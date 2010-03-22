Home States Odisha

OSRTC can tap revenue sources through PPP mode

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has recommended that the Orissa State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) should consider devising a policy for tapping non-conventional sources of revenue by undertaking projects under the PPP (public- private-partnership) mode.

In its latest report, the CAG maintained that there is immense scope to improve the performance of the corporation. It can increase the profit further by hiring buses, it said, adding that effective monitoring of key parameters coupled with certain policy measures can see improvement in performance.

It recommended that the State Government may consider creating a regulator on fares and also services on uneconomical routes and reimburse the corporation the actual cost towards plying of buses on uneconomical routes.

According to the CAG, the corporation had 4.04 per cent of the total fleet strength as of 2008-09.

The majority of its operations are in the hilly areas like Kalahandi, Balangir and Koraput districts, it said, adding that the maximum services were provided in the night.

The corporation, however, did not operate any service in the coastal belt which is mostly urbanised and thickly populated. It was noticed that the private operators were operating in the coastal areas in daytime. It maintained that the corporation has neither a fare policy based on scientific norms nor any yardstick for adequacy of operation on uneconomical routes.

The CAG observed that due to operation of services in hilly areas, the corporation incurred a loss of Rs 40.25 crore during 1998-99 to March, 2006 which was to be reimbursed by the State Government as decided by the Government at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in July, 2000.

However, no amount has been reimbursed so far though the corporation has demanded it from time to time.

The corporation did not ensure economy in operations as its fuel cost was higher than its internal targets. Despite having shortage of buses, the corporation did not implement the State Government’s proposal for hiring of buses.

