BHUBANESWAR: The State Government utilised 96 per cent of funds under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in 2009-10, creating 551.59 lakh mandays.

According to sources, Rs 932.58 crore was spent under the scheme during the year and an average of 40 days of work was created for 13.94 lakh families in the State. However, 100 days work as permissible under the scheme was provided to 81,989 families.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the implementation of the scheme at the Secretariat here. Targets under the scheme for 2010-11 were set at the meeting. It was decided that 20 lakh families will be provided at least 60 days of work during the year under the scheme.

Expenditure under the scheme will be scaled up to Rs 1,908 crore during the year.

All payments to the beneficiaries under the scheme will be made either through banks or post offices. A seven-day muster roll for the labourers will be prepared for this reason.

All preliminary measurements of works completed under the scheme will be done through the `gaon sathis’. They will be renamed as village coordinators.

Naveen took stock of digging of farm ponds under the scheme. Within a three-year period between 2007-8 to 2009-10, 40,100 farm ponds have been dug with an expenditure of Rs 216.58 crore. Official sources maintained that during 2009-10, Rs 81.6 crore have been spent for digging 14,380 farm ponds.

The Chief Minister directed the Panchayati Raj Department officials to ensure that one lakh farm ponds are dug during 2010-11 under the scheme.

Now digging of 45,103 farm ponds is on. Besides taking stock of expenditure of funds under the scheme, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite its implementation for creation of more jobs in rural areas.

Among others, Panchayati Raj Minister Prafulla Samal, Chief Secretary TK Mishra, Secretary in the Panchayati Raj Department SN Tripathy and senior officials attended the meeting.