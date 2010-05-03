BHUBANESWAR: The post of the working president in the Orissa Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) is likely to be abolished or the number of posts is likely to be brought down to one in a bid to curb the growing factionalism in the State Congress.

Sources said that the creation of the post of working president before the elections last year failed to serve it’s purpose and has instead given rise to parallel power centres in the party. Even though the party became top-heavy with three working presidents, its functioning at the grassrootslevel deteriorated steadily after the elections.

Now that the dissidents have intensified their demand for ouster of the State leadership because of the dismal performance of the Congress even in the civic polls, the loyalists have started pressurising the high command to cut down the different power centres in the State unit for the party’s smooth functioning.

The extended executive meeting of the party held at Jharsuguda last month where many senior leaders including the three working presidents remained absent had exposed the factionalism in the State unit. OPCC president KP Singhdeo had written to the absentee leaders on the issue of their absence from the meeting.

Sources said that Singhdeo has demanded that the high command should either give him a free hand to function as the party president by appointing new office-bearers or change him. The OPCC president today left for New Delhi to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders to discuss the organisational matters.

Besides, Singhdeo is likely to put further pressure on the Centre to declare a CBI probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the multi-crore mining scam. He discussed the issue with senior Congress leaders and was apprised about the stand taken by the party in the assembly on the mining scam.