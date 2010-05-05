BHUBANESWAR: Colonel Amir Singh has taken over the command of 120 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Bihar.

The Battalion based in Bhubaneswar has been instrumental in providing timely help to the people of the State during calamities like floods, Super Cyclone of 1999.

Colonel Singh on Wednesday called on Governor MC Bhandare and met Home Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi to discuss various issues relating to serving Army personnel and ex-servicemen in the State.

Colonel Singh carries vast experience in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and served in Siachen glacier. He commanded an infantry battalion on the LoAC along Pakistan border.

He also served six years with the Army Aviation Corps.