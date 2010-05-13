BHUBANESWAR: Even as widespread rains occurred in many parts of the country, summer misery is far from over in Orissa.

Large parts still reeled under a gruelling heatwave with sunstroke casualties rising every day.

The unofficial death roll rose to 127 while the official count was 21, the State Revenue Control Room said. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain across many parts, including Orissa, western Orissa sizzled. Both Sambalpur and Hirakud recorded 46-degree plus temperature while other places like Jharsuguda, Balangir, Titilagarh and Bhawanipatna recorded 45 degree Celsius during the day.

However, the outlook for the next few days appeared positive as weather office said a trough was running from Bihar to Tamil Nadu across Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh with an upper air cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and its neighbouring areas.

There is possibility of isolated rain and thundershowers over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Orissa during the next 48 hours, it added.