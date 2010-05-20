BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths today raided the offices of Orissa Small Industries Corporation (OSIC), Orissa Consumer Cooperative Federation (OCCF) and five District Industries Centres over alleged irregularities in coal allocation.

While OSIC and OCCF are mandated with procuring subsidised linkage coal to be supplied to the small industries of the State, DICs identify the latter.

Vigilance is investigating allegations that coal was supplied to industries which did not exist at all. Financial transactions in this could run into a few crores of rupees.

While OSIC can lift 1 lakh tonne linkage coal, OCCF is entitled to 90,000 tonne a year. The price of the linkage coal in open market ranges between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400 a tonne while both the government agencies get it for Rs 800-850, Vigilance SP Devdutta Patnaik said. The complaints that the anti-corruption wing received pertain to supply of the coal to fake industries which meant the coal was lifted but might have been sold illegally with money changing hands. The sleuths went through documents at OSIC’s Cuttack headquarters, OCCF office and DICs at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatpur and Jajpur. Incriminating documents have been found and Vigilance is hopeful of tracing the persons who may have caused loss to State exchequer.