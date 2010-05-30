JHARSUGUDA: Five crude bombs were on Saturday found lying along the railway tracks near Jharsuguda, triggering a bomb scare and briefly disrupting train services on the Mumbai- Howrah route. The crude bombs were found lying near the tracks at Chowkipada.

Jharsuguda SP Kavita Jalan, senior police and RPF officials and a scientific team rushed to the spot and defused the bombs. Further investigation is on.Reports said that locals of Chowkipada spotted the crude bombs along the Howrah-Mumbai route close to the manned level crossing at about 5.30 am. Three bombs were placed near the Up Line and two bombs along the Down Line. The gateman at the level crossing was alerted The police team and the railway officials rushed to the spot. A scientific team from Sambalpur reached the spot at about 10.40 am and pressed sniffer dogs into service. Sources in the scientific team said that the bombs were countrymade.

Even though quite powerful, these were not capable of blowing up railway tracks.

The bombs could have been dumped by some dacoits and were not intended to blow up the tracks, sources added.

Kavita Jalan said that the incident could be the handiwork of some mischievous elements out to create panic. It could not have been used to blow up tracks, Jalan added.

Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express, Mumbai-Howrah Gitanjali Express and Mumbai- Howrah Lokmanya Tilak Express got stranded at Jharsuguda from 6 am to 11 am because of the bomb scare. The trains left Jharsuguda after the tracks were cleared.