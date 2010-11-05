KHIMJI, ONE of the leading jewellery stores of eastern India, has added an exclusive floor for diamonds and bridal jewellery to its swanky showroom at Bhubaneswar.

The showroom has come up in a stylish and resplendent building in an area of 5,000 sq.ft space with facilities for meeting wide-ranging jewellery needs of the customers. It offers a mersmerising collecton of diamonds and some of the best Indian brands find place in the shelves along with Khimji’s own collection of fine diamond jewellery. The brands available are Nakshatra, Asmi, Ira, Adora, D’Damas, Arisia and Ciemme.

There are hundreds of designs in white metal and gold encrusted with multiple diamonds, occasionally interspersed with pearls and gemstones for every occasion, starting from office wear to bridal jewellery.

The floor is also dedicated to bridal collection in 22 and 24 carat gold. As an introductory offer, Khimji has announced an attractive opening scheme where one can get 100 per cent off on making charges on diamond jewellery.

K D & Sons Director Mitesh Khimji said the idea behind adding a new floor to the showroom was to make it easier for the customers to choose their wedding jewellery under one roof. “Since there are so many varieties available at the showroom, it would be convenient for the customers,” he said.