SAMBALPUR: Another debt-ridden farmer in Sambalpur district has allegedly committed suicide. The deceased, identified as Janardhan Barik (42) of Mura village in Maneswar block, was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village this morning.

Barik is survived by a daughter studying in plus-III and two sons studying in plus-II and class VIII respectively.

Barik had left home yesterday noon after informing his family. He never returned till villagers found him hanging from a tree. The family members and police were informed. Sources said Barik owned two acres of land and had taken on lease another two acres. But with monsoon playing truant, he had opted out of the leased land and cultivated paddy in the land owned by him. Already under debt after crop failure in the last season, Barik took the extreme step after sensing that he would get no yield from this crop as well.

Investigation revealed that Barik had availed of a loan of ` 12,000 from a cooperative society besides loan from private sources to the tune of `25,000. Maneswar BDO Bijay Kumar Soy visited the bereaved family today and handed over `5,000. A team led by Sub-Collector Bibhuti Bhusan Behera is scheduled to tour the village tomorrow to ascertain the cause of death and loan burden.