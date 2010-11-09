CUTTACK: School students in the State would now be vehicles of spreading legal literacy and facilitating access to justice for all, particularly among the illiterate, the poorer and deprived sections.

A novel initiative in the form of Student Legal Literacy Clubs is all set to go underway from tomorrow with member students acting as a bridge between persons in need of legal aid and Legal Services institutions.

The clubs would be formed at all over 8,000 high schools across the State under the aegis of the Orissa State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) in association with the Department of School and Mass Education. The programme would be formally launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court V Gopala Gowda on the occasion of National Legal Services Day on Tuesday.

Clubs have already been formed in over 6,182 high schools across the State and the rest would be completed by year-end. This is the highest in the country. The clubs would have students of Class IX and below as members with membership not exceeding 25 or less than 10. Each club would bear an index number assigned by the OSLSA.

Under the programme, at least six legal literacy classes to train students would be held every year by the OSLSA. The Authority has prepared booklets, reading materials, leaflets in local language for empowering the student members. The teachers of the schools would also receive training.

The primary functions of the students would be spreading legal literacy awareness. “They would identify people in need of legal services and refer them to the nearest legal services institutions like District Legal Services Authority or Taluk Legal Services Committee for necessary assistance. The members would also distribute legal aid application forms to the needy,” Executive Chairman of OSLSA Justice BP Das told mediapersons today.

The OSLSA is also set to launch a Mobile Legal Service-cum-Lok Adalat to provide legal aid and dispute redressal to the people at their doorsteps. The mobile Lok Adalat with assigned magistrate and other allied personnel would tour villages across the State and hold camps for resolution of litigations and disputes. “The initiative would start with one mobile unit and would be increased gradually,” OSLSA member secretary Satrughana Pujari said.