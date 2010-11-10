CUTTACK: On November 4, Maheswar Mohanty committed suicide right inside the indoor wing of the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC). Mohanty who was admitted to the hospital in advanced stages of intestinal cancer took the extreme step to escape the unbearable suffering caused by the disease.

But on a broader scale, the tragic incident has brought to the fore the sheer inability of the only State-run cancer centre in providing necessary care to alleviate the sufferings of patients in their terminal stages.

Advances in medical sciences and therapy have made it possible for end-stage cancer patients to spend their remaining lifetime in minimal pain and trauma. Yet the AHRCC is struggling, bogged down by lack of infrastructure, advanced equipment and facilities, adequate doctors and trained staff. Years of neglect by the Government towards its development has pushed the Cancer hospital, that is the only hope for the thousands of poor cancer patients of not only Orissa but also parts of neighbouring states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, to the brink.

At the root lies the fact that one of the first regional cancer centres in the country has been headless for a major part of its existence. In the last 27 years since its establishment, the centre has had only four full time directors. The rest around 15 years has been managed under temporary in-charge officiating directors, with some serving for as low as three months.

The result is for all to see. Absence of permanent and full time directors has seriously hindered long-term development plans and upgradation of the vital establishment. “Temporary incumbents have not been inclined to take important decisions and thus necessary infrastructure, equipment upgradation and adoption of advanced techniques has lagged behind. About ` 15 crore is lying with the Hospital unspent due to indecision,” sources rued.

The institute, in fact, has been running without a full time director for three months now. The Selection Committee of the State Government has met on finalisation of the Director from about seven candidates on October 6. But it has not been taken forward even though over a month has lapsed.

According to sources, an estimated three lakh cancer patients depend on 150-bed AHRCC with 36,000 new cases diagnosed every year. With 10,000 average indoor admissions a year, the hospital is in dire need of 100 additional beds, four new operation theatres and ICU facilities, which curiously has not yet been set up in the hospital.

Moreover, it requires equipment like gamma camera, linear accelerator, CT Scan unit, ultra sound unit, laser pain relief equipment, operative microscopes, laparoscopic surgery equipment, an additional Treatment Planning system (so vital to cancer care), to name a few. The process of procuring linear accelerator has been lingering for two years.

What is most needed for the institution is a stable head, who can not only set development goals but also have enough time to implement them, sources pressed.