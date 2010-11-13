CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court today stepped in to break the Ravenshaw University stalemate on the East Hostel issue that has brought academic activities to a standstill for a fortnight.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice V Gopala Gowda and Justice BN Mohapatra today formed a Peace Committee to intervene into the issue and restore normalcy in the university. The committee has been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure the blockade is lifted and classes resume from Monday. The Collector has been directed to provide all support and assistance to the committee for its proper functioning.

The committee would be headed by retired Orissa High Court judge and chairman of Policy Planning Body Justice AK Parichha and comprise six other members. It is understood that of the six members, two will be senior advocates Jagannath Patnaik and Kedar Jena of the Orissa High Court. The others will be academic and Vice-Chancellor of National Law University, Cuttack, Faizan Mustafa, and Member, Orissa State Legal Services Authority, Dr Manjushri Patnaik, along with two students’ representatives - president and vice-president of Ravenshaw Students’ Union Hari Shankar Rout and Soubhagyalaxmi Kar respectively.

While facilitating resumption of academic activities, the body would find out an amicable solution to the East Hostel issue acceptable to the students.

The court’s directives came in response to two petitions filed by two former students’ union presidents - Chitta Mohanty and Akshay Kumar Das- and a former student Suvendu Mohanty. The former presidents had cited the problems faced by the students and the faculty due to the agitation and called for declaration of the strike illegal and immediate restoration of normalcy on the campus.

Suvendu in his petition had cited reasons and prayed for directions for allotment of the East Hostel to boys and finding a permanent resolution to the dispute.

The East Hostel issue again flared up in the last week of October following a press statement issued by the university authorities quoting a communique of Governor and Chancellor MC Bhandare appealing the male students to vacate the East hostel in the larger interest of the fellow girl students.

The students cried foul stating that they had been assured by the authorities of being accommodated in the East Hostel till the end of the session. They forced a total closure of the university campus from October 31. They also rejected the proposals of the State Government to let final year students stay in the hostel and shift newly-admitted first year students to the West Hostel.

They demanded an open discussion among the university authorities, students, Government, academia, intelligentsia and old students of the college on the issue and a decision acceptable to them.

