ATHAGARH: Miscreants today set the dais on fire from which School and Mass Education Minister Pratap Jena, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, Banki MLA Pravat Tripathy and Athagarh MLA Ramesh Rout were scheduled to address a meeting.

Sources said a programme for laying foundation stone for Bhiruda Nodal School building under Tigiria police limits was scheduled for today. And the dais was erected on the campus for the occasion. But when the dignitaries reached the spot, they found that it was burnt to ashes. Students and teachers apprised the minister of the incident. Mahatab said action would be taken against the culprits in accordance with law. Rout has been provided adequate security by the State Government since his resignation farce.

When he comes to his constituency, a posse of police escorts him apprehending attack by supporters of a former MLA. The ‘sabotage’ angle is being looked into by police. Surprisingly, the miscreants burnt the dais and fled the scene despite presence of some police personnel.

Headmaster of the school has lodged an FIR with Tigiria police against five persons. P.K. Mallick, OIC of Tigiria Police Station, said attempts were on to arrest the accused.