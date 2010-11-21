Cooperative societies to go hi-tech

BHUBANESWAR: CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik today said that plans were afoot to computerise all primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) for better delivery of services and transparency in its functioning.

Addressing a function organised to mark the celebration of cooperative week, the Chief Minister said that ` 660-crore recapitalisation assistance had been given to the PACS and functionaries of the short- term credit structure had been provided training to develop professionalism.

The objective of the Government is to bring all the farmer members of cooperative societies under the short-term credit structure. However, only 15 lakh farmers out of 38 lakh Kisan Credit Card holders are availing of the benefit of the credit from cooperative societies, he said.

The Chief Minister said his Government had launched a campaign titled ‘cooperative at your doorsteps’ to create an awareness among the people engaged in agricultural activities to avail of the credit facilities extended by PACS and other cooperative credit structures and save them from the exploitation of private moneylenders.

He called upon the functionaries of the PACS to ensure that the cooperative movement reaches the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister said the Government had set a target to extend rabi crop loan to the extent of ` 1,400 crore through the cooperative credit structures. The PACS should try to cross the target, he said adding, societies performing well will be given due recognition.

Efforts are on to construct 298 godowns at panchayat level under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and the Government is scouting for partners to revive the defunct cold storages and construct new ones, he said.

Appreciating the performance of PACS in paddy procurement, the Chief Minister said the cooperative movement would be a real success when the cooperative organisations will effectively deliver the services of the Government at the doorsteps of the farmers.

The Chief Minister emphasised on food security and the use of new technology in the farming sector for sustainable growth in the farm sector. He exhorted the PACS to assist the farmers in the adoption of modern farm technology by shifting from traditional farming.

Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout, president of Orissa State Cooperative Bank Jangeswar Babu, president of Orissa State Cooperative Union Prabhat Tripathy spoke.