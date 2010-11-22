JAIPUR: A Bank officer was arrested today by Tomka police for alleged attempt to rape a minor girl at Santaragadia village in Jajpur district.

The accused has been identified as Alekha Jena (35) and is working as an assistant manager with State Bank of India, Phulbani branch.

Police said as per the FIR filed by victim’s father Gopinath Jena, the officer entered his house when his daughter was alone and attempted to rape her. He, however, fled from the spot after Jena’s wife spotted him.

Alekh is a native of Mangalpur under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district and was staying in Santaragadia village with his second wife. Soon after the incident, villagers and the girl’s family members organised a village meet and summoned the accused. Furious over the meet, the accused allegedly assaulted the victim’s father in the presence of some villagers. Following this, Jena filed an FIR yesterday.

The accused was forwarded to court which remanded him to judicial custody today. Police said though the incident occurred two days back, the matter came to light only yesterday after the FIR was filed.