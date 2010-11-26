BALASORE: India today test-fired an upgraded version of nuclear- capable surface-to-surface missile Agni-I from a defence base off Orissa coast.

The medium-range ballistic missile with better re-entry technology and manoeuvrability was fired by the armed forces from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Wheeler’s Island at about 10.10 a.m.

“The launch was carried out by the Strategic Force Command (SFC) as part of the user exercise and it met all the mission objectives.

The test was to reconfirm the technical parameters set for the user associated launch. It was a success,” said a defence official.

After a vertical lift-off from launch pad, the missile rose into the sky leaving behind a ribbon of smoke. Ground radars, telemetry stations and naval ships positioned close to the intended impact point monitored the course of the missile.

“The missile followed the trajectory perfectly and reached the designated target in Bay of Bengal. All the tracking systems along the coast tracked and monitored all the parameters. Ships located near the target area witnessed the terminal event successfully,” he informed.

Agni-I has a strike range of 700-900 km. It is powered by both solid and liquid propellants.

The missile weighs around 12 tonnes and can carry both conventional and nuclear payload of about 1000 kg.

Agni-1 was first test-fired on May 22, 1989.

Today’s test was the ninth in the series.

Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri (SA to RM) VK Saraswat, Director of Advanced System Laboratory (ASL) and programme director of Agni missiles Avinash Chander, project director of Agni-I J Chattopadhyay and ITR director SP Dash were present along with Army officials and defence scientists.