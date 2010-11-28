Centre keeping State backward: Naveen

Home States Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ENS File Photo

BERHAMPUR: In a scathing attack at the&nbsp; Centre Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said Union Government is the main barrier in the State’s progress.

At his constituency Hinjili as part of ‘Orissa Bachao Abhiyan’, a campaign started by his party, Naveen said the Centre has shelved mega projects like Posco and Vedanta while favouring Polavaram. Polavaram, a bone of contention between Orissa and Andhra governments, will cause colossal damage in tribal and underdeveloped areas of Orissa, he said. Orissa is having vast mineral resources but is unable to explore them due to Centre’s step-motherly attitude, he said.

Attacking the Railways Ministry he said even as the ministry earns crores of revenue from Orissa it has given back little in return in terms of facilities for the State’s people.

The allocation towards natural calamities too never reached the State while the Union Government claims&nbsp; that the funds were

sufficient.

Among others, Energy Minister Surya Narayan Patra and Law and Rural Development Minister Bikram Kesari Arukh also spoke.

ASSISTANCE FOR SLAIN OIC: Condemning the killing of Seragada OIC, Manoranjan Misra, Naveen said all possible assistance would be provided to the Misra’s family. He also announced employment to one of the family member of Misra.

