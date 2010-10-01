BHUBANESWAR: As the clock struck 3.30 pm, TVs took over the city. Wherever idiot boxes were not accessible, internet sites did the trick. Everybody wanted to know what Allahabad High Court is going to deliver in its historic verdict.

The sense of anticipation was mixed with a mild sense of anxiety. At some places, offices closed early whereas commercial establishments at certain pockets, chose to play safe and downed their shutters too. The afternoon was unusually calm for a weekday. However, it was business as usual once the verdict was delivered. There was no exaggerated emotion or response to the verdict which was being waited for the last 60 years.

"I waited for the verdict till 4 pm but as it took time, I left for my work," said Chandrasis Sahu, a professional photographer. That summed up the mood in the Capital. Across the State, there was no report of any disturbance or any flareup. Over 150 platoons of police had been deployed across 30 districts. Even as police kept a close watch on sensitive and minority pockets of the State, people went ahead with their evening as if the country has moved on after what happened in the past.

There were some, though, who displayed their joy over the verdict in a different yet silent manner. There was an unusually high turnout at the Lingaraj Temple in the afternoon and the evening. In some parts of coastal Kendrapara, crackers were burst too.

But the restraint showed how the times have changed.

In Cuttack, Aneet Rout, an entrepreneur, said, "The verdict meant nothing. It would take several more years to arrive at another conclusion once this judgement is challenged in the Supreme Court. It's best to leave it as it is."