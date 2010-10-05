BHUBANESWAR: The second round of joint entrance examination (JEE) will be held on October 31 and counselling for admission to the vacant seats in private technical, medical and professional educational institutions will be completed latest by November 15.

This was decided at a meeting of the Policy Planning Body (PPB) for technical and professional educational institutions here on Monday.

However, there will be no second JEE for the private institutes offering management courses and reeling under heavy vacancies till the disposal of their case by the Supreme Court, Industries Secretary and chairman of PPB Sourav Garg said.