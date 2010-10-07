42 people go missing in sea off Dhamra coast

BHADRAK: A boat with 42 passengers is missing in the sea from Dhamra since last evening and there is no information yet on their whereabouts.

Bhadrak SP Jaynarayan Pankaj said 45 residents of Chudamani area in Nuagaon village under Basudevpur police limits had gone to a Shiva temple at Aradi in a mechanised boat last morning. On return to Chudamani jetty, three of the villagers stayed behind at another temple near Dhamra in the sea while the 42 others reached Dhamra at around 1 pm. It was near here at Karanjamala that the boat was last seen by local fishermen, said the SP. He hoped that they might have taken shelter on one of the many islands near Dhamra area.

Bhadrak District Collector KC Patra said the help of the Coast Guard has been sought for the rescue mission. While an aircraft was deployed to trace them, the search operation has been affected due to bad weather. “We have also requisitioned an helicopter from Kolkata,’’ he added.

Rescue teams of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and marine police could not venture into the sea today because of the rough weather owing to low pressure.

Noting that a search operation had been launched to trace the missing boat, the SP said they were hopeful of locating the missing people soon. The Collector, the SP and senior officials of the district administration were camping at Dhamra.