BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government will frame a new law to check trading and manufacturing of spurious and fake medicines.

This was decided at a meeting presided over by Health and Family Welfare Minister Prasanna Acharya here today. The government acts against the spurious medicine traders as per the Central Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Recently, the Centre effected amendments to the Act. But this legislation is still inadequate to check the growing trade in spurious medicines.

The Minister has directed the drugs control administration in the State to submit a proposal to the department on framing a new law after examining the issue from all aspects. Official sources said during the last six months from April to September, raids were conducted on 257 medicine shops, and 4099 other shops were brought under scrutiny. Besides, 1343 medicine samples have been sent for examination. Sources informed that all the posts of drug inspectors have been filled up at the district level as per requirement and 36 technicians appointed. The Minister has directed the department officials to submit a report on what changes these new appointments have brought in monitoring the manufacture and the sale of medicines in the State. He asked all deputy and additional drug controllers to tour districts to take stock of the situation. He also asked the drugs controller to tour districts to review and monitor the situation.