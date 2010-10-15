BHUBANESWAR: Do artists’ have a social responsibility? Can they and should they strive for a social change? And is art for art sake or for the sake of a cause? Those who seek answers to these queries should have been present at the nationally known social activism forum Anhad’s cultural evening of poetry, dance and music hosted at IDCOL auditorium in the capital on Saturday.

The forum that works towards restoration of secularism and communalism torn states like Gujarat and Kashmir, set up its Orissa Chapter last week and the cultural event was staged to mark the occasion that was aptly titled “Celebrating Diversity and Pluralism”.

The evening featured poetry recitation by five poets who came from diverse professions and regions. They were Gauhar Raza, Oriya poet Ashutosh Parida , Basudev Sunani, Kedar Mishra and Bharat Majhi. The poetry recitation session that showcased the five poets showed how words can shake hearts and brains.

New Delhi-based young and talented Kathak dancer Namrata Pamnani presented her own choreography with an autobiographical undertone and with a feminist flavour – Ahom (Me) – that defined the identity of a woman in a tradition that is in transition.

The recital was the glaring example of how traditional dance can deal with contemporary issues and sensibilities.

Hindustani classical vocalist Prateekshya Sharma, who uses her music to deal issues in mental health, believes that Kabir’s bhajans have an amazing healing power for the human beings who suffer from irrationality and inhuman attitude. Thus the avid Kabir singer elected to sing a bouquet of bhajans of Kabir that were soaked with spirituality and humanity beyond religion.