BHUBANESWAR: In a sensational incident, a 12-year-old girl was found dead and a 20-year-old youth found hanging in a room at a village on the outskirts of the City on Saturday night.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder followed by suicide although a clear picture is yet to emerge.

The incident took place at Krishnapuri village in Malipada and was detected in the evening. Bhubaneswar DCP Himansu Lal rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The bodies were found in one room. While the girl was found dead lying on the floor, the youth was found hanging from the ceiling.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl might have been strangulated.

While it was not known if the youth was behind the murder of the girl, police do not rule out this angle.

“In fear of getting arrested, the youth might have ended his life but we are not excluding other possible angles as yet,” said a police officer.

Police also do not rule out physical abuse of the girl. Details are awaited.

The two were believed to be in some sort of a romantic affair which could have led to the bizarre incident. Involvement of other persons in the incident is also being investigated.